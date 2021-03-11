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MDF-SOLDIER CUT IN HALF
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50 views • March 11, 2021
Essentielle pour évoluer dans l’environnement martien, l’armure mécanique est aussi une cuirasse contre les attaques autochtones
https://www.marsdefenseforce.com
https://www.andre-as.com
https://mars.nasa.gov/raw_images/187280/?site=msl
"Cjbeards - Fire and Thunder" est sous licence Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0). Musique promue par BreakingCopyright : https://bit.ly/cjbeards-fire-and-thunder
https://www.marsdefenseforce.com
https://www.andre-as.com
https://mars.nasa.gov/raw_images/187280/?site=msl
"Cjbeards - Fire and Thunder" est sous licence Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0). Musique promue par BreakingCopyright : https://bit.ly/cjbeards-fire-and-thunder
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