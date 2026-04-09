Uniting Across Divides to Prevent Global Conflict, an interview with Chris Helali

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Different ideologies. Different backgrounds. One shared truth: nobody wants a world consumed by war. As global tensions rise, voices across the spectrum are finding common ground—peace over chaos. The real battle isn’t left vs right, it’s humanity vs destruction. Unity isn’t optional anymore—it’s survival.
#UnityForPeace #NoMoreWar #GlobalAwareness #HumanityFirst #PeaceMatters #StopTheConflict
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