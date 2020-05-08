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CHP Talks - Calgary Conversion Therapy Ban
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14 views • May 08, 2020
May 7, 2020 - CHP National Leader Rod Taylor and CHP Deputy Leader Peter Vogel interview Tom Lipp regarding his campaign to educate Calgary residents about the Conversion Therapy Ban being considered by Calgary City Council. Tom was the CHP candidate for the Bow River district in the 2019 federal election. Tom is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a personal financial planner and advisor. Tom is CEO of the CHP Calgary Area electoral district association and his team is distributing informational door hangers. More information can be found at chp.ca in an article called Ban Abuse. Not Therapy: https://www.chp.ca/commentary/ban-abuse-not-therapy
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For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
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