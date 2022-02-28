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2 28 22 HOW do you FORCE BREAK RESTRICT the DS without MASS PaNIC Amazing PLAN PRAY
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Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
—————————
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://healthwithawk.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
My Lord
Song by Yarin Primak
https://artlist.io/song/72129/my-lord
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Fall Cabal series
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
File a criminal complaint, assumption of liability agreement
https://vaxxchoice.com/
We are watching and we know from @q
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews/7345
Only prez not to get into war
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/47970
Convoy in the USA
https://t.me/AntiGates/6073
Jacinda shot down in NZ
https://t.me/AntiGates/6080
VAX Pass rolls out in Red States
https://t.me/AntiGates/6067
Crisis Actor
https://t.me/FCB_D3CODE/19207
Next 3 weeks
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/48093
DUMBS in Ukraine..trafficking hub
https://t.me/agentsoftruth/14500
4th Generation Ukrainian says it is good to enter Ukraine
https://t.me/Absolute1776/7275
Back up server soccer ball to Trump
https://t.me/GitmoTV/10301
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/ How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
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