In Budapest, a "March for Peace" is taking place to protest the West's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine and NATO's initiation of a new war in Europe.
Tens of thousands of people are participating in the event. Organizers note that Hungarians have come to the march not only from the provinces but also from abroad.
The march will conclude on Margaret Island, where Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will address the crowd.
adding post: The Hungarian government wants to prevent Europe from going to war with Russia and knows how to do it - Orban
