Panel Discussion on Reptilians, ET Encounters, Disinfo, Star Children and Control by Religion

This panel discussion on Nov. 16, 2024, featuring Judy Carroll, Jacquelin Smith, and April Cotton Dyck, explored the interactions and perceptions of humanity with extraterrestrial beings (ETs). Their websites are:

Judy shared her experiences with Greys, emphasizing their role in her spiritual and professional development. Jacquelin discussed her early interactions with star beings, highlighting their messages of oneness and unconditional love. April recounted her encounters with reptilians and the importance of understanding non-human intelligence. The conversation also delved into the impact of disinformation, the problem of control by religion, and the significance of star children in humanity's evolution. The panelists agreed on the importance of positive thinking, choosing love over fear, and trusting one's intuition.





Outline





Panel Introduction and Meeting Setup

• Brian outlines the meeting format: an hour and a half session with questions from Judy and Jackie, followed by a more organic discussion.

• Brian introduces the panelists: Judy Carroll, Jacquelin Smith, and April Cotton Dyck, providing brief backgrounds on their experiences with ETs and other entities.





Discussion on Reptilians and their Influence

• Judy Carroll discusses the concept of reptilians, explaining their origins and influence on Earth, referencing her experiences with a Grey teacher named Maris.

• Judy elaborates on the reptilians' history, suggesting they were bio-engineered humans during the dinosaur era by the Draconians.

• Jacquelin Smith adds her perspective, emphasizing that reptilians are not inherently evil and that some are positive and protective.

• April Cotton Dyck shares her view that reptilians are terrestrial beings with advanced technology, capable of shape-shifting.





Personal Experiences with ETs

• Judy Carroll recounts her life-long experiences with ETs, starting from a childhood encounter with a Grey teacher and leading to a significant daylight encounter with Greys in 1983.

• Judy describes her journey into Tai Chi and meditation, guided by her Grey family, and her eventual training in Reiki and becoming a Tai Chi instructor.

• Jacquelin Smith shares her early childhood experiences with star beings, including telepathic communication and learning star languages on a starship.

• April Cotton Dyck recounts an encounter with a Reiki master who shape-shifted into a reptilian during a healing session, highlighting the complexity of human-ET interactions.





Impact of Disinformation and Fear

• Judy Carroll discusses the prevalence of disinformation and fear regarding ETs, suggesting that it is used to control humanity.

• Judy emphasizes the importance of positive thinking and choosing love over fear to empower oneself and the planet.

• Jacquelin Smith agrees, stating that star beings have always emphasized oneness and unconditional love, urging people to trust their hearts and intuition.

• April Cotton Dyck adds that humans enjoy fear and drama, which contributes to the spread of disinformation and fear-based narratives.





Role of Star Children in Human Evolution

• Judy Carroll introduces the concept of star children, explaining their role in raising the planet's vibrational frequency and evolving human consciousness.

• Jacquelin Smith elaborates on the star children's early awareness of their origins and their mission to raise the planet's frequency through their presence and gifts.

• April Cotton Dyck mentions the idea of star children leaving an imprint of their DNA on those who follow them through star gates, enhancing human potential.

• The panelists discuss the importance of star children in the evolutionary process and their impact on humanity's spiritual and physical evolution.





Religion and Its Control by Controllers

• Judy Carroll reads a translation of the Lord's Prayer in its original Aramaic, highlighting the differences and potential misinterpretations in religious texts.

• Judy emphasizes the importance of understanding reincarnation and its removal from church doctrine as a control mechanism.

• Jacquelin says star beings do not worship any deity.

• April Cotton Dyck reflects on her experiences with Christian churches.





Understanding the True Nature of ETs

• Judy Carroll explains that many ETs are inter-dimensional beings, spanning a wide range of energy frequencies and not necessarily physical entities.

• Jacquelin Smith agrees, noting the spectrum of beings and the importance of discerning between higher and lower dimensional entities.

• April Cotton Dyck discusses the concept of non-human intelligence and the potential for advanced technology and inter-dimensional capabilities among ETs.