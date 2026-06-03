Dashcam footage of an Iranian ballistic missile impact in Kuwait! - resized

Dashcam footage of an Iranian ballistic missile impact in Kuwait!

(Cynthia... I enlarged this video losing the quality, but was a tiny video in size, with black border on top and bottom before, so tried again.)

Adding, missiles tonight:

In Order Found, over last couple hours, latest update at the bottom:

⚡️ Reports of an explosion in Qeshm Island, southern Iran.

Iranian missile attack on Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base.

Footage shows Kuwaiti air defenses work, with two interceptors self-destructing.

Possible impacts at US Ali Al Salem Air Base.

@Intel Slava

More about this from, geopolitics_prime:

🚨💥 Iran fires 6 ballistic missiles at US base in Kuwait



The IRGC launched at least 6 missiles at Ali Al‑Salem Airbase, where American forces are stationed. Footage shows explosion sounds and interception attempts over Kuwait.



Iranian media say the strike is retaliation for a US airstrike on Qeshm Island an hour ago – and for the disabling of Iranian oil tanker 'M/T Lexie' heading to Kharg Island.

Adding more after:

⚡️ The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force carried out airstrikes on the headquarters of Kurdish separatist groups in Erbil, located in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region. The fighter jets reportedly took off from Ahvaz.

⚡️ Sirens are now sounding in Bahrain as well.

❗️ That’s the first major escalation by Iran since the ceasefire, targeting 3 different countries simultaneously.

❗️— Iranian ballistic missiles were launched from Jam and Bandar Kangan in southern Iran.

❗️— BREAKING: Iran's IRGC says their forces launched missiles at U.S. military bases in Kuwait after the Americans targeted Qeshm Island.

❗️Footage (too short to upload) shows a ballistic missile launched by the IRGC Aerospace Force passing over Asaluyeh in southern Iran en route toward Bahrain.

❗️BREAKING:- AMERICAN AIRSTRIKE AGAINST QESHM ISLAND AGAIN. 2:16 AM

❗️BREAKING: Preliminary reports indicate that Iran has attacked Saudi Arabia now.2:17 AM

❗️AMERICAN AIRSTRIKE AGAINST QESHM ISLAND AGAIN. 2:22 AM

❗️BREAKING: Preliminary reports indicate that Iran has attacked UAE now. 2:17 AM

❗️2x AMERICAN AIRSTRIKE AGAINST QESHM ISLAND AGAIN.

❗️ — NEW: Bahrain has completely closed its airspace to all air traffic from 03:30 UTC until 16:00 UTC.



Only pre-approved departures are allowed to take off during the restriction period.



Video post online: PAC-2/3 interceptors launched from a U.S. Army Patriot air defense system engaging an Iranian attack in Bahrain.

⚡️ The IRGC targeted the MSC Panaya, a Liberian-flagged cargo ship, in the Strait of Hormuz in response to the U.S. Navy’s targeting of the Iranian Lexie oil tanker.



⚡️ Power outages are being reported in several districts of Tehran, the capital of Iran. Air defense systems have also been activated in Isfahan, central Iran.





