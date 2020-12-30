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Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 29December2020 Go to DC Trump Rally
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847 views • December 30, 2020
Current events for 29December2020. Don't trust Pence. Go to DC Trump Rally!
Sniffer Helicopter around Las Vegas. Why? Deep State Shananagans,
GITMO Flights. Don't trust Pence. Go to DC Trump Rally! Get South and West of DC area if something goes off.
YEEEEEES!!! * The LIGHTS Are Being Turned On and ALL of THOSE DEEP STATE COCKROACHES Are Scattering To Save THEMSELVES!!!
Sniffer Helicopter around Las Vegas. Why? Deep State Shananagans,
GITMO Flights. Don't trust Pence. Go to DC Trump Rally! Get South and West of DC area if something goes off.
YEEEEEES!!! * The LIGHTS Are Being Turned On and ALL of THOSE DEEP STATE COCKROACHES Are Scattering To Save THEMSELVES!!!
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