“God Owns It All”: How Hobby Lobby Thinks About Money, Time & Eternity w/ David Green + Bill High

We sat down with Hobby Lobby founder David Green and Legacy Stone CEO Bill High to explore the powerful truth behind biblical stewardship and multi-generational legacy. They share how Hobby Lobby makes decisions based on God’s Word—not profit—and why stewardship of time, money, and calling impacts eternity. You’ll hear the principles they’ve lived, the challenges they’ve faced, and how families can begin building a lasting legacy today.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowDavid GreenMuseum of the Bible: https://www.museumofthebible.orgBill HighWEBSITE: https://legacystone.comLegacy Life book: https://www.alegacylife.comAMAZON: https://a.co/d/7w2nJsPDavid Green, founder and CEO of Hobby Lobby, built one of America’s most successful privately held companies from a $600 start in 1970, leading it today to more than 1,000 stores and 50,000 employees through unwavering biblical principles. His longtime collaborator, Bill High—CEO of Legacy Stone—has spent more than 25 years helping families define multigenerational mission, vision, and values rooted in stewardship and Scripture. Together, they have co-authored multiple books, including The Legacy Life, teaching families to think for 150 years rather than 30. Green’s conviction that God owns everything and High’s expertise in generational legacy form a powerful blueprint for stewarding time, money, and influence with eternal impact. Their combined work has shaped countless families, ministries, and leaders seeking to live purposefully and pass on a lasting spiritual, relational, and financial heritage.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: