Nashville RV remains identified, claimed he had cancer, dad had dementia, copycat idiot arrested, 5G

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State and federal law enforcement agencies detained the driver of a suspicious box truck just outside of Nashville on Sunday night after fears of a possible copycat attack two days after a similar vehicle was used in a bombing in the city.



The driver of the box truck was detained on Sunday as he was driving from Rutherford County into Wilson County some 30 miles outside of Nashville, according to The Tennessean.



The driver was detained by deputies from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from their counterparts in neighboring Wilson County.



A search of the box truck found no explosive devices.



The arrest was made just hours after a Tennessee highway was closed amid reports of a truck with PA system telling people to evacuate the area.



The Wilson County Sheriff's Office tweeted: 'Highway 231 South from the Cedars of Lebanon State Park to Richmond Shop road is currently shut down due to a suspicious vehicle.'



It comes just two days after the Nashville bombing in which a recreational vehicle blew up on a mostly deserted street and was prefaced by a recorded warning advising those nearby to evacuate.



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The Nashville Christmas bomber claimed to have cancer and appeared to be winding up his affairs before Friday's attack on an AT&T building, according to a new report.



Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, was named by the FBI on Sunday as perpetrator of the Christmas Day bombing outside an AT&T building, after DNA showed he perished in the attack carried out with an RV rigged to explode.



In the weeks prior to the suicide attack, which also injured three and caused massive damage, Warner told his ex-girlfriend that he had cancer and gave her his car, according to the New York Times.



On December 5, also told a real estate agent that he worked for as a tech consultant that he planned to retire, according to the newspaper.



A month before the bombing, Warner also gave away the $160,000 home he lived in to a woman in California whose link to him remains unclear, DailyMail.com first reported on Saturday.



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The FBI has confirmed that Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, was the attacker who perished in the Nashville Christmas Day bombing, saying he died in an apparent suicide attack when an RV exploded outside of an AT&T building.



Local and federal officials said on Sunday that remains at the scene were a DNA match to Warner, an eccentric IT worker who lived outside of Nashville, and that he is believed to have acted alone in carrying out the attack.



'We're still following leads, but right now there is no indication that any other persons were involved,' said Douglas Korneski, special agent in charge of the FBI's Memphis field office. 'We've reviewed hours of security video surrounding the recreation vehicle. We saw no other people involved.'



Investigators refused to comment on a possible motive, following reports that Warner harbored deep paranoia about 5G cell phone technology.



Nashville Mayor John Cooper on Sunday said he suspects that the AT&T transmission center was targeted in the attack, which wreaked havoc on phone systems in multiple Southern states on Christmas Day.



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Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner was involved in an ugly dispute over property that became so bitter that he was sued by his own mom, DailyMail.com can reveal.



Warner, 63, was named by the FBI on Sunday as the lone suspect in the Christmas Day bombing outside an AT&T building, after DNA showed he perished in the attack carried out with an RV rigged to explode.



According to Davidson County court records, Warner’s 62-year-old brother, Steven Warner, died in September 2018, without leaving a will.



Their mother, Betty Christine Lane, who divorced father Charles B. 'Popeye' Warner years before his 2011 death, argued that the former family home, which had passed from Charles to Steven, should then legally belong to her.