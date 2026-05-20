Federal waste is facing new heat. The White House Anti-Fraud Task Force is deploying artificial intelligence to flag and block suspicious payments before they exit government accounts — not after.





Andrew Ferguson, vice chair of the effort tied to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), described the push in a recent interview. Agencies under the previous administration had allowed anti-fraud systems to lapse, permitting billions to flow unchecked. Now, teams are rebuilding those defenses with AI that cross-references agency data and public records in real time.





When a payment request raises red flags — ineligible recipients, funds heading abroad with no oversight — the system holds it for verification. Agencies retain authority to pause disbursements until legitimacy is confirmed.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.