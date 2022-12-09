Joe Biden Trades Arms Dealer Victor Bout For American Hating Radical LGBTQ Member Brittany Griner.

The biggest arms dealer caught in the biggest arms sting in American history is being traded to Russia for the American Hating, radical leftist, WNBA player Brittney Griner who took drugs to Russia and got 9 years for it.
We are now trading killers for losers in the international game of cat and mouse and we in the west always seem to lose...BIG!
