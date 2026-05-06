Why 99% of Americans Are NOT Required to Pay Capital Gains Tax on Crypto!

Did you sell, exchange, or transfer any crypto last year? Even from one of your wallets to another crypto wallet of yours? If so, this video is a MUST WATCH for you! In this video, we cut through the deception and break down how to legally not file and pay capital gains taxes on any of your crypto sales, exchanges, or transfers and reclaim your financial sovereignty. This isn't about offshore accounts, shady accounting, or hoping the IRS just doesn't look your way. It’s about understanding the strict legal limits of the law and standing up your rights and your money. In this breakdown, you will discover: Why 99% of crypto owners and investors do not need to pay any capital gains taxes on any crypto sales, exchanges, or transfers. Watch the full video to learn the truth and visit FreedomLawSchool.org to choose your path to freedom.