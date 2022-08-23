© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Avoid The Paths Of The Wicked.
Proverbs 22:5 (NIV).
5 In the paths of the wicked are snares and pitfalls,
but those who would preserve their life stay far from them.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Wicked travel their destructive paths and invite others.
The Righteous remain on the Narrow Path.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4z5dje3u
#paths #wicked #snares #pitfalls #preserve #life #stay #far #them