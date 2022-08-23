Welcome To Proverbs Club.Avoid The Paths Of The Wicked.

Proverbs 22:5 (NIV).

5 In the paths of the wicked are snares and pitfalls,

but those who would preserve their life stay far from them.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The Wicked travel their destructive paths and invite others.

The Righteous remain on the Narrow Path.

https://pc1.tiny.us/4z5dje3u

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