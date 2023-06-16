https://gettr.com/post/p2jry8f6bed
06.14 Ava on The AlphaWarrior Show: MILES GUO WARNED - INFILTRATION NOT INVASION
Changpeng Zhao is an enlisted frontman doing a spy job for serving the CCP kleptocrats and his boss Wang Qishan.
赵长鹏是一名被雇佣的代言人，为中共的盗国贼和他的上司王岐山执行间谍任务。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@alphawarrior @moschinese @mosenglish
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.