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Pete Buttigieg Gets Taunted, Chased Out of Campaign Stop Gone Wrong
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113 views • February 25, 2020
By Joe Saunders
Published February 25, 2020
Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg, the youthful former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, got a rude awakening Tuesday during a campaign stop at a union event in Charleston, South Carolina.
Source: https://www.westernjournal.com/pete-buttigieg-gets-taunted-chased-campaign-stop-gone-wrong/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
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Video editor Shotcut
Published February 25, 2020
Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg, the youthful former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, got a rude awakening Tuesday during a campaign stop at a union event in Charleston, South Carolina.
Source: https://www.westernjournal.com/pete-buttigieg-gets-taunted-chased-campaign-stop-gone-wrong/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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