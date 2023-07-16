Create New Account
Douglas Macgregor: The rest of the world looks upon US as the aggressor in Ukraine
Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor:"The rest of the world looks upon US as the aggressor in Ukraine.


If Russia were the aggressor that place would look like a parking lot and the Russians would be well on their way to the Polish border."


Chuck Callesto @ChuckCallesto:

Retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor takes a blow torch too Lindsay Graham — He does what his billionaire donors tell him to — Likens Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates to western oligarchs.


https://twitter.com/DougAMacgregor/status/1680423701299314690?s=20

