Douglas Macgregor: The rest of the world looks upon US as the aggressor in Ukraine

Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor:"The rest of the world looks upon US as the aggressor in Ukraine.





If Russia were the aggressor that place would look like a parking lot and the Russians would be well on their way to the Polish border."





Chuck Callesto @ChuckCallesto:

Retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor takes a blow torch too Lindsay Graham — He does what his billionaire donors tell him to — Likens Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates to western oligarchs.





https://twitter.com/DougAMacgregor/status/1680423701299314690?s=20