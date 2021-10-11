EAR EXAMINATION AUDIOLOGY SHOW NEW DAMAGE FROM DIRECTED ENERGY TORTURE ATTACKS OCT 11 2021 Quito Ec

S.A.T.A.N. is a directed energy weapons software of the U.S. Department of Defense used to silence and kill whistle blowers, activists & dissidents, or anyone the American Shadow Government considers a threat



S.A.T.A.N. is an acronym and stands for SILENT ASSASSINATION THROUGH AMPLIFIED NEURONS



CIA DIA Contractors using an EXASCALE RNM Supercomputer, via Brain to Computer Interface, Electronic Brain to Brain Interface, and Brain to Cloud Interface are targeting their victims cerebral cortex with a bi-directional fabricated and falsified bit-stream of electromagnetic low frequency waves specifically tuned in to the victims brain wave signature, via a stream of ELF waves called the INFORMATION & INJECTION FEEDBACK LOOP, using fabricated & falsified brain wave signals causing heart attacks, strokes and other secondary & tertiary diseases & disorders



Point at which the Trauma Based Mind Control victim suffers Congestive Heart Failure, Stroke, Adrenaline Damage, Artificially Induced Disease, etc., is an important 'METRIC' in the training, research & development of how to more effectively assassinate people with this Silent & Slow Kill technology



A computer multiplexer routes the signal to a tower, satellite or mobile platform and the tower satellite or mobile platform relays the signal to the digital receiver similar to how cell phone technology works



The digital receiver is tracked & pinpointed in real time just like a cell phone, except with CIA DIA TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL technology the digital receiver is not a phone. It is a human brain



The brain of the mind control victim has been digitalized by the nanotechnology, etc., adhering to neurotransmitters in his/her brain but nanotech is not even necessary for mind control technologies of the CIA/DIA to work properly. Just necessary for training research & development in a real world environment using innocent men women and children as guinea pigs



The nanotechnology speaks to and decodes the neurotransmitters in the victims brain allowing the CIA DIA TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL Cognitive Researchers to turn the brain of the victim into their very own visual verbal & auditive communications system after they have mapped the brain of the victim into a cognitive model, which they achieve by way of repetitive infliction of physical & psychological trauma



CIA DIA Supercomputers use physical & psychological trauma to map out and reverse engineer the sensory & neural pathways of the victims brain & central nervous system, meaning they are mapping patterns with identifiers. They are linking evoked potentials with descriptions



In order to map patterns with identifiers the CIA DIA Contractors (Neuroscientists, Psychologists, Psychiatrists, Behavioral Scientists, etc) have to create patterns. Patterns of what? Memory & Thought! They are using physical & psychological trauma to force the victim into repetitive patterns of behavior called RESPONSE STATISTICS which can be remotely measured and integrated back into RNM Data. Notice how Brandy Vaughn was first stalked and gas lighted before her murder? Trauma!



Only the Trauma Based Mind Control victim absorbs the stream of electromagnetic low frequency waves that is specifically tuned to the brain wave signature of the victim, which then interface with the nanotechnology in the victims brain. This is because only the victim possess that specific brain wave signature that the stream is specifically tuned into



Others around the victim do not absorb the energy or feel its effects because they do not possess that same unique brain wave signature as the victim. The stream of electromagnetic low frequency waves just flows through and around them and they are unaware



Take two cell phones and place them both on a table next to each other. Dial a specific number. Only one phone rings because only that phone possesses the specific residence frequency for that number



CIA DIA Contractors are using a 'fabricated or falsified stream' of electromagnetic energy that contains a carrier frequency specifically tuned to the unique one of a kind brain wave signature of the mind control victim to interfere with your memory & thought process



Once you become dependent (ie. you believe their impulse injections are your own) on the system's output (or they believe your responses to it are consistent) they will begin to fabricate 'subconscious responses' which they will pretend are indicators of honesty/dishonesty, positive recognition, anxiety, etc, and they will use these 'impulse injections' to convince you that the fabricated responses are your own



If you are unaware of this constant mental manipulation the system will begin to shape your thoughts & behavior. They will use this to [attempt to] restrict your thoughts & behavior by blocking [interfering with] your memory & thought process while these mental suggestions are being provided ­ the interference is triggered & can be activated at will by the attackers.