© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dutch man creates homemade laser rifle that can burn paper from a distance
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
314 views • October 11, 2020
So, without accusing any any particular country of starting fires, what can they do form orbit if the set their minds to it? Yes, I know about atmospheric diffusion, there are ways around that.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.