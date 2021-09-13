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Why Hillary Clinton May Still Face Prosecution | Bill Whittle and Stefan Molyneux
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110 views • September 13, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3344/why-hillary-clinton-may-still-face-prosecution-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3344-why-hillary-clinton-may-still-face-prosecution-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
FBI Director James Comey recently revealed that he will not be recommending criminal charges against Hillary Clinton for her use of a private server to house and process her emails while Secretary of State. Only days after meeting with Bill Clinton, United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch also announced that no charges will be pursued against the presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee.
Stefan Molyneux is joined by Bill Whittle to discuss why Hillary Clinton’s legal troubles are far from over, a breakdown of the laws which she broke while Secretary of State, the fallout from the dissolution of law and order within the United States, and the importance of speaking truth in the battle to save Western Civilization.
Please support Bill Whittle at: https://www.billwhittle.com
Subscribe to Bill on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/BillWhittleChannel
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
More from Stefan and Bill Whittle!
1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vY-ueR0OLlQ
2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jhU3RZDg70
3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNLnehTFanM
4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLYVG4OP_wg
5: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AasuUt1d_fE
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3344/why-hillary-clinton-may-still-face-prosecution-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3344-why-hillary-clinton-may-still-face-prosecution-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
FBI Director James Comey recently revealed that he will not be recommending criminal charges against Hillary Clinton for her use of a private server to house and process her emails while Secretary of State. Only days after meeting with Bill Clinton, United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch also announced that no charges will be pursued against the presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee.
Stefan Molyneux is joined by Bill Whittle to discuss why Hillary Clinton’s legal troubles are far from over, a breakdown of the laws which she broke while Secretary of State, the fallout from the dissolution of law and order within the United States, and the importance of speaking truth in the battle to save Western Civilization.
Please support Bill Whittle at: https://www.billwhittle.com
Subscribe to Bill on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/BillWhittleChannel
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
More from Stefan and Bill Whittle!
1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vY-ueR0OLlQ
2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jhU3RZDg70
3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNLnehTFanM
4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLYVG4OP_wg
5: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AasuUt1d_fE
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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