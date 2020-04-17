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This is HUGE! Our Take on Microsoft's Filing of Patent #060606
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921 views • April 17, 2020
This has been a very popular video. We note that this patent's abstract has a simple acronym in the very awkward description of, "Body activity data" - B.A.D.! Many recognize a 666 suggested in the patent number, evoking the beast and mark of the beast from Revelation 13. That's certainly B.A.D.!
Find our video where a Microsoft Windows logo was decoded as a symbol of the mark of the beast:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#windowsLogo
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International Patent: wo/2020/060606 * cryptocurrency system using body activity
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Applicants: Microsoft Technology Licensing, LLC
Abstract: "Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server. A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user. Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified."
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Find our video where a Microsoft Windows logo was decoded as a symbol of the mark of the beast:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#windowsLogo
---
International Patent: wo/2020/060606 * cryptocurrency system using body activity
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Applicants: Microsoft Technology Licensing, LLC
Abstract: "Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server. A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user. Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified."
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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