What About Tithing?

Tithing is one of the most sensitive subjects discussed in church. Christians will trust God with their salvation but for some reason they don’t want Him to run their finances and hold on tightly to their wallet. The practice of tithing is found in the Old Testament, and many Christians will claim that it is not for us today, but this argument doesn't hold up because it existed 900 years prior to Moses who was responsible for writing down the law of God.

In this message you will find out what Jesus said about tithing, but most of all you will learn that God is in charge of your financial well-being when you tithe to His work. The purpose of this message is not to tell you where to put your tithe but to give you a solid biblical understanding of the subject so you can be in God's will.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1235.pdf

RLJ-1235 -- APRIL 25, 2010

