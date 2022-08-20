Global Times Celebrates US Withdrawal From Afghanistan and Blames the US for All Its Current Problems

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https://gnews.org/post/p1atvbd0e
08/17/2022 Gordon Chang: The Global Times, which is the CCP state media, praises the Taliban rule and blames the US troop withdrawal for all the chaos and problems in Kabul. China is trying to target the United States for the humanitarian disaster that Afghanistan is right now. This is really going to be a disaster of epic proportions. China actually has been quite close to the Taliban government and its involvement with the Taliban goes back decades.