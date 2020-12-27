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Wait a Second! What's Going on Here?
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227 views • December 27, 2020
MIRRORED from HighImpactFlix
Remember to ALWAYS comply with your local, state and federal authoritahs. Be sure to follow ALL the guidelines of the CDC, FDA, FBI, MSM, WHO, CIA, TSA, ATF and every agency because they're there for YOUR GOOD. They would NEVER EVER harm or deceive you.
Remember to ALWAYS comply with your local, state and federal authoritahs. Be sure to follow ALL the guidelines of the CDC, FDA, FBI, MSM, WHO, CIA, TSA, ATF and every agency because they're there for YOUR GOOD. They would NEVER EVER harm or deceive you.
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