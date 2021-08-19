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Australia - Prison Camp of the Land of the Free!
Sirebard
Sirebard
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70 views • August 19, 2021
Australia - Prison Camp of the Land of the Free!

Australia's Children Vaccination Medical Abuse - Parents Excluded!

Best-selling author, DeAnna Lorraine, joined Stew Peters to reveal the tyrannical measures being taken by police in Australia as the continent is on complete lockdown, and reports today show videos of an officer announcing that children will be taken, WITHOUT PARENTS, into a stadium to be inoculated (approximately 24,000 kids).

— Stew Peters spoke with an Australian ex-military official who confirmed that AT LEAST two children are dead after being inoculated in a mass of 24,000 kids that were ushered into a sports arena to take the jab in the absence of any adults.

The horrific Nazi-like ushering of masses of helpless youths is the furtherance of proof that Australia is the prototype for the New World Order.
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australiamedical child abuseprison camp
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