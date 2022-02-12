2022 Appalachian Trail Hike: Episode 0 - Before Leaving

Hello! My name is Kelly and I first heard of backpacking back in 2015 when I needed something to do besides work on schoolwork all the time. Getting out into nature always seems to revive my soul. So, my daughter and I gathered some budget supplies and headed out for our first overnighter shortly thereafter. Since then, I have hiked with all my family members a time or two, but none of them share my passion to hike long and far. In fact, in 2016, I felt like God gave me a tentative date to hike the entire Appalachian Trail. Sadly, I never dreamed this is how my adventure would begin. Several situations in my life have worn me down quite a bit. My mental focus at my job while walking through these last few years have taken a toll on me mentally. Because of my diminished ability to focus on the intense demands at my job that I truly love, and with a need to take time away from home for a season, my doctor and I believe a reprieve into the woods could be healing for my soul. So, Lord willing, I begin a trek to mend a heart. We’ll see where that takes me.