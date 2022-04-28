The CCP is the Enemy

Many Americans are clueless that an enemy nation has declared a war on us. Worse yet, some insist on helping that enemy become more dangerous. The Chinese Communist Party’s endgame is to knock out and replace the United States. The Chinese Communist Party’s stated objective is to control the world. The United States is the only country capable of preventing the CCP from achieving that goal. And so the Chinese communists have decided we must be taken out. Last year, Chinese state media actually called for a “People’s War” against America. In fact, the Chinese communists have engaged in unilateral, unrestricted warfare against the United States for decades. Their strategy is to use many techniques to achieve our destruction without having to engage in open combat. The CCP’s strategy involves demoralizing the American people through propaganda and influence operations, employing every available platform. For example, China uses newspaper advertising inserts, Tik Tok, and social media bots, Hollywood, and unregistered lobbyists to misinform and undermine our country. Then the CCP works to destabilize us by utilizing instruments like economic warfare, espionage, cyber and drug trafficking to erode our nation’s foundations. For example, China has devastated American families and communities by intentionally flooding the United States with a narcotic called fentanyl, by some estimates, killing 70,000 of us every year. The CCP strategy also calls for violent civil disturbances using its united front groups like freedom road socialist organization and liberation road to help the trained Marxists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter target our nation’s cities, police forces, and communities. The CCP virus pandemic shows that the party increasingly has moreover, both the capability and the willingness, to attack us even more massively using instruments like bioweapons, killer space control satellites, and electromagnetic warfare to take our country down. We can no longer ignore the fact that the Chinese Communist Party is systematically pursuing the destruction of the United States. If we want to avoid that fate. We must defeat the CCP.