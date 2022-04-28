BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The CCP is the Enemy
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • April 28, 2022
https://gnews.org/2425764/

Many Americans are clueless that an enemy nation has declared a war on us. Worse yet, some insist on helping that enemy become more dangerous. The Chinese Communist Party’s endgame is to knock out and replace the United States. The Chinese Communist Party’s stated objective is to control the world. The United States is the only country capable of preventing the CCP from achieving that goal. And so the Chinese communists have decided we must be taken out. Last year, Chinese state media actually called for a “People’s War” against America. In fact, the Chinese communists have engaged in unilateral, unrestricted warfare against the United States for decades. Their strategy is to use many techniques to achieve our destruction without having to engage in open combat. The CCP’s strategy involves demoralizing the American people through propaganda and influence operations, employing every available platform. For example, China uses newspaper advertising inserts, Tik Tok, and social media bots, Hollywood, and unregistered lobbyists to misinform and undermine our country. Then the CCP works to destabilize us by utilizing instruments like economic warfare, espionage, cyber and drug trafficking to erode our nation’s foundations. For example, China has devastated American families and communities by intentionally flooding the United States with a narcotic called fentanyl, by some estimates, killing 70,000 of us every year. The CCP strategy also calls for violent civil disturbances using its united front groups like freedom road socialist organization and liberation road to help the trained Marxists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter target our nation’s cities, police forces, and communities. The CCP virus pandemic shows that the party increasingly has moreover, both the capability and the willingness, to attack us even more massively using instruments like bioweapons, killer space control satellites, and electromagnetic warfare to take our country down. We can no longer ignore the fact that the Chinese Communist Party is systematically pursuing the destruction of the United States. If we want to avoid that fate. We must defeat the CCP.
Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
9/11&#8217;s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

9/11’s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

Douglas Harrington
The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

Mike Adams
The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

Mike Adams
Johnson Says Trump&#8217;s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Johnson Says Trump’s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy