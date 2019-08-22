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Trump Declares He Is The Chosen One
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1091 views • August 22, 2019
MSM is now trying to accuse President Trump of elevating himself when he referred to himself as "the chosen one" while talking to reporters about dealing with China. Alex Jones joins Zach Vorhies and Will Johnson to reveal who chose Trump!
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