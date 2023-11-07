The Untold Story of The Rescued IDF Soldier from Hamas

Posted 31October2023 thelandofisrael:
These are videos that NO MAINSTREAM MEDIA outlets will air. They are the personal videos of faith and trust in God that the family had while Ori was kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza.
They are the behind the scenes family videos of the ecstatic celebration when she came home!
