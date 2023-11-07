Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Untold Story of The Rescued IDF Soldier from Hamas
channel image
Jerusalem Cats
927 Subscribers
77 views
Published 18 hours ago

Posted 31October2023 thelandofisrael:

These are videos that NO MAINSTREAM MEDIA outlets will air. They are the personal videos of faith and trust in God that the family had while Ori was kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza. They are the behind the scenes family videos of the ecstatic celebration when she came home!

Keywords
familyisraelfaithhamaschallah

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket