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Inject the Government Employees first! If not, why not? They knew the job was dangerous when they took it!
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92 views • November 21, 2020
*All praise to the most high God, the possessor of the heaven and the earth. Special thanks to the YouTube subscriber known as "DA BLACK MAN!!!" for getting me so worked up enough about this subject, that I made a video out of it!
It seems to me that about one-third of the population of the United States works for a Government agency in one way or another, Federal, State, and Local. No matter how you add it up, there are more Government employees than there are essential workers nation wide. My suggestion here is that, essential workers are more valuable than Government Employees. Essential workers, got paid, but they served us unselfishly during the first part of the declared pandemic, and for their actions, they should be celebrated! This is why it is that it is the time for the Government workers to step up to the plate. At this point in history, Government employees should be volunteering to take the injections, and so that they can set the record straight. Let me hear it from the mouth of of Government Employees, "The injections are safe, no problems!" As soon as the vaccine is okay-ed for public distribution, start injecting government workers, all of them, immediately, then we the American people will know, first hand from our friends, neighbors, and peers, that the vaccine is safe for everyone. P.S. 90% effective, with 10% casualties does not pass the smell test. ~ Prof.
(Somebody get this message to Mr. Trump! Let's see what he says.)
*Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre #professorcurtis ~ Financial donations can be accepted through PayPal at; [email protected] Thank you! (My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
It seems to me that about one-third of the population of the United States works for a Government agency in one way or another, Federal, State, and Local. No matter how you add it up, there are more Government employees than there are essential workers nation wide. My suggestion here is that, essential workers are more valuable than Government Employees. Essential workers, got paid, but they served us unselfishly during the first part of the declared pandemic, and for their actions, they should be celebrated! This is why it is that it is the time for the Government workers to step up to the plate. At this point in history, Government employees should be volunteering to take the injections, and so that they can set the record straight. Let me hear it from the mouth of of Government Employees, "The injections are safe, no problems!" As soon as the vaccine is okay-ed for public distribution, start injecting government workers, all of them, immediately, then we the American people will know, first hand from our friends, neighbors, and peers, that the vaccine is safe for everyone. P.S. 90% effective, with 10% casualties does not pass the smell test. ~ Prof.
(Somebody get this message to Mr. Trump! Let's see what he says.)
*Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre #professorcurtis ~ Financial donations can be accepted through PayPal at; [email protected] Thank you! (My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
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