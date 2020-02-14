Planned Transmission of COVID-19??! - MANY infected with coronavirus after mass banquet in Wuhan...

There are more and more that are suspect that COVID-19/Wuhan Coronavirus is a Biological Weapon that was developed at the Bio-Weapons lab in Wuhan. Some say it was accidentally let loose, and some say it was deliberately let loose to see how unprepared communities and uninformed community leaders and directors would deal with a pandemic... This banquet; in view of the fact it was ordered to go ahead with the virus loose, appears to be intentional...



I believe this IS, Indeed, a biological weapon, formulated in the Wuhan Bio-weapons lab, and this has been deliberately let loose. This is the beginning of the more aggressive culling of humanity!