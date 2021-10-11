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Kent Heckenlively, Co-author of The Blockbuster Expose Google Leaks | FreedomFest 2021
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30 views • October 11, 2021
Attorney, author, and teacher Kent Heckenlively is co-author with Zach Vorhies of Google Leaks: A Whistleblower’s Expose’ of Big Tech Censorship, the book that blew the lid off Google’s manipulation of the news and censorship of conservative stories, websites, and ideas. Mr. Heckenlively was interviewed by Bill Jasper, senior editor for The New American magazine, at FreedomFest 2021 in Rapid City, South Dakota on July 21, 2021.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
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