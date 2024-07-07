© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5 Finger Death Punch -Stranger Than Fiction
Video done on/around September 24, 2010
It's stranger than fiction, How you've decayed, It must be so lonely, Lost within your ways
You're born alone, you die alone, The rest is yours to fill the gap, The world goes on without you here, Adjust or just collapse
Is this what you wanted to be, Alone standing by yourself, Is this all you wanted to be, Or was that a cry for help, By yourself, by yourself, by yourself
Verbal grenades, You throw in vain, I can't believe you'd stoop so low, Of all the things you took away, I miss my mind the most
Is this what you wanted to be, Alone standing by yourself, Is this all you wanted to be, Or was that a cry for help
By yourself, By yourself, By yourself
Is this what you wanted to be, Alone standing by yourself, Is this all you wanted to be, Or was that a cry for help!
Is this what you wanted to be, Alone standing by yourself, Is this all you wanted to be, Or was that a cry for help!
It's stranger than fiction, How you've decayed, It must be so lonely, Lost within your ways