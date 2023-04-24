Create New Account
BRAVERY, COURAGE & UNTAPPED POWER IN THE PEW | #1875
8 views
channel image
Coach Dave LIVE
Published Yesterday |

Link from Today's Show:

Facebook Man speaks up: https://www.facebook.com/youngamericasfoundation/videos/199914472823461

RFK Tucker  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68MhtliIAvk
 
Coach Dave talks about Hillary's house   https://www.facebook.com/dave.daubenmire/videos/10216175651637728/
 
Gary Wayne Giants   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xE4p8a1ytcA
 
Angry Mom school board https://www.facebook.com/watch?v=788840992365016
 
Priest arrested 16 years ago  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiz4tfjSuPc
 
NONBinanry Kindergarten  https://www.facebook.com/reel/1259835761569629/?s=single_unit
 
Megan Kelly   https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2023/04/21/i-am-done-fired-up-megyn-kelly-gives-must-watch-call-to-action-on-trans-rights-debate-n734677
 
Jordan Peterson  Bravery   https://www.facebook.com/reel/143308908454057/?s=single_unit
 
Cavezial  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4C1xAnD3NE
 
COURAGE  verses from the Bible  https://www.biblestudytools.com/topical-verses/bible-verses-about-courage/

1 Corinthians 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+cor+2&version=KJV

Jeremiah 11: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=jer+11&version=KJV

1 Corinthians 14: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+Corinthians+14%3A25-27&version=KJV

Matthew 5: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matt+5&version=KJV

1 John 3: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+john+3&version=KJV

Isaiah 6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah+6&version=KJV

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

