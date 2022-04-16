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Dr. E. Michael Jones on the Conversion of Jews
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161 views • April 16, 2022
In this video, I interview Dr. E. Michael Jones on the conversion of the Jewish people to Christianity throughout time: what worked, what didn't, and what it will take to prevent future crises. (Links below)
https://www.fidelitypress.org/book-products/the-jewish-revolutionary-spirit
https://www.amazon.com/Michael-Witcoff/e/B01MY2T1U1/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_ebooks_1
Audio And Speeches: https://gumroad.com/witcoff
Connect With Me On Gab: https://gab.com/BrotherAugustine
https://www.fidelitypress.org/book-products/the-jewish-revolutionary-spirit
https://www.amazon.com/Michael-Witcoff/e/B01MY2T1U1/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_ebooks_1
Audio And Speeches: https://gumroad.com/witcoff
Connect With Me On Gab: https://gab.com/BrotherAugustine
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