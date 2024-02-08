Horrifying Moments! How Russia Loses 840 Troops, 61 Artillery As Ukraine Downs 200 Drones in a Day

US Military News
Feb 7, 2024
Today, we're focusing on a significant turning point in the ongoing hostilities. Recent reports have emerged indicating that Russia has suffered heavy losses, with 840 troops and 61 artillery systems lost in combat.
Additionally, Ukraine has successfully downed 200 drones, further impacting Russia's military operations. These developments mark a critical juncture in the conflict, with implications that extend beyond the battlefield.
Note: Thumbnails are just illustrations
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uoao0teYTDU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.