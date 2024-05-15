Meet Benjamin Netanyahu, Unconvicted War Criminal

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/meet-benjamin-netanyahu/
The International Criminal Court is supposedly mulling war crimes charges against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high-ranking Israeli political and military officials. But what reason could they possibly have for charging Netanyahu with war crimes? Uncover all the dirt on the unindicted war criminal presiding over Israel's crimes against humanity in this important edition of The Corbett Report podcast.
