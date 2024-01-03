IS A.I. OK?

"Father, how [should] Christians handle the advent of artificial intelligence? And the rise of trans-humanism movements?" asks @bronzearcher9387
Ask your own questions in the comments below and I will try my best to respond to them!
For more Abbot Tryphon content, and the All-Merciful Savior Monastery, please visit the following websites:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.