Meta Data Centers turns parts of US into wasteland without clean drinking water

Scramble for AI leadership turns parts of US into wasteland

(there were several videos about this, only uploading 2) Cynthia



Many thought the scariest thing about AI was job loss — but there’s an even bigger problem everyone seems to be ignoring.



🗣 “I’m standing here in New Mexico and the river is completely dry,” US podcaster David Nino Rodriguez tweeted on May 25. Why? Nearby data centers have reportedly drained enormous amounts of water from the Rio Grande basin to keep their systems from overheating



💀 During a recent congressional hearing, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held up a jar filled with dark brown water taken from wells in Morgan County, Georgia. Residents say the contamination began after Meta launched construction of a massive nearby data center. Meta denies any connection



💦 Locals in Georgia are also reporting collapsing water pressure, recurring power outages, and even seismic disturbances because of Meta's hyperscale AI facilities



💻 And Utah may be next. State authorities have approved a colossal AI data center project reportedly twice the size of Manhattan



US cities are at risk of running out of water



💧 Even a mid-sized data center can consume as much cooling water as a small town, while larger facilities may require up to around 19 million liters per day — roughly the daily water use of a city of about 50,000 people, according to the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy.



📲 AI data centers intensify the pressure even further:



👉 Conventional data centers use as much electricity as 10,000–25,000 households



👉 AI hyperscale facilities can draw the equivalent of 100,000 homes or more



👉 Nearly all electricity used by servers becomes heat — driving heavy cooling demand, which is why AI centers are especially water-intensive



📝 A study by the Houston Advanced Research Center (HARC) estimates Texas data centers will consume:



➡️ about 185.5 billion liters of water in 2025



➡️ rising to 1.51 trillion liters by 2030 — enough to lower Lake Mead, the largest US reservoir, by more than 5 meters in a single year



🔶 Roughly two-thirds of data centers built since 2022 are in water-stressed US regions, and nobody cares about local water security and communities.