California Wants Dystopian Wealth Tax to Follow Those Leaving State

California wants to impose a wealth tax on its richest residence, as well as by law taxing them when they leave the state which is inevitable as they apply the screws to the producers for their failed policies.It's bound to fail because not only is it legal to double tax residents living in another jurisdiction, but because of federalism, wealthy people get to choose the laws they live under.
Gavin Newsom is the greatest U-Haul salesman in the world.
#california #taxes #wealthtax #bluestate #dystopia
Original column - https://www.yahoo.com/news/california-democrats-consider-wealth-tax-010948671.html
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.