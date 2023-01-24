Create New Account
California Wants Dystopian Wealth Tax to Follow Those Leaving State
California wants to impose a wealth tax on its richest residence, as well as by law taxing them when they leave the state which is inevitable as they apply the screws to the producers for their failed policies.It's bound to fail because not only is it legal to double tax residents living in another jurisdiction, but because of federalism, wealthy people get to choose the laws they live under.

Gavin Newsom is the greatest U-Haul salesman in the world.

#california #taxes #wealthtax #bluestate #dystopia


Original column - https://www.yahoo.com/news/california-democrats-consider-wealth-tax-010948671.html


