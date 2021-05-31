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Urgent - Send to a Friend 05/31/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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52 views • May 31, 2021
We have the testimony of Dimitru Duduman, Terry Bennet and Jack Rigney. All three these men saw that there is going to be an immanent Military Takeover of the United States. The Fall of America started when the communists cheated and stole the 2020 Election. Today Pastor Stan asks that you will share this message, whether it be by phone, email, or clicking the share and like button! The Tribulation could be a whole lot closer than what we think. The Fall of America will start with an internal Revolution and for a time we will have a fractional Government.

Register for the "School of the Watchmen" here:
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/wtevents/511855#

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Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
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Email Pastor Stan:
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Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/

Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
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Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
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