After Queen Elizabeth’s passing will speed up the NWO or the beast system, the end times
152 views
Prince Charles has a real problem on his hands........
His ascension to the throne to replace his mother requires him to state under Oath that he is a PROTESTANT - as the new head of the Church of England.
BUT........at the Conference in Scotland - he said PUBLICLY that the pope should be lifted up above all other world leaders.
This means that Charles plans to DISSOLVE the Church of England.....and return religious authority over his nation to the Vatican.
The Vatican has not ruled over England since 1534 AD. It has been 700 years since the Vatican had control of England.....and now Charles will change that. He will be the one who brings down the Church of England as he submits himself and his nation to the religious authority of the pope/Antichrist.
We are TRULY living in amazing days.........the days where bible prophecy is fulfilled.
Keywords
new world orderend timesroyal familyrapture time framequeen elizabeths passing7 years tribulation time frame
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos