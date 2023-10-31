Ron Wyatt discovered the Ark of the covenant in 1982

Ron Wyatt's discovery of the Ark of the Covenant in January 1982 outside the walls of Jerusalem. You must have missed this great discovery on, CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, AND MSNBC. That's because the greatest archaeological discovery of mankind was dismissed by all the news media! Why because they would be exposing the truth of the bible and Jesus Christ as God in the flesh. Ron was interviewed on his death bed dying from cancer in 1998 and was asked if everything he had discovered
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.