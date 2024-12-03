Sale And Leaseback Transactions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sale and Leaseback Description
A Sale and Leaseback is a financial arrangement in which an owner sells an asset, such as real estate or equipment, to a buyer and simultaneously leases it back for long-term use. This allows the seller to unlock the value of the asset, gain immediate liquidity, and still retain operational control of the property or equipment.