NSA Vs. Tucker Carlson: Are We A Banana Republic?

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After the shocking revelation that the US National Security Agency had intercepted Fox News host Tucker Carlson's emails and then leaked them to media in an effort to smear him, the question all Americans should be asking is: how did we get to this banana republic state? Will there be any accounting for this lawlessness? Also today: Iraqi militias keep firing on US bases in Iraq. So why not leave?
Get your tickets to the Ron Paul Institute's summer conference: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-war-on-us-tickets-161168263615