A Theory on How a CERN Accident Caused The MANDELA EFFECT!
SamsTwitch
Published 20 hours ago

A Theory on How a CERN Accident Caused The MANDELA EFFECT!

Original video posted on December 24, 2023 here: https://youtu.be/yRcxjsN8zY4?si=9STJXyueWW46omcj

To see my extensive research, personal experiences, and theories on the Mandela Effect, visit my website at SamsTwitch.com! Use the Drop-down Menu on the Toolbar at the top of the page to access.


