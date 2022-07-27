Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Wolves in Sheeps Clothing

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VA #94 Creator's Perspective on Wolves in Sheep's Clothing
Description:
What is the true meaning of Christ’s statement: “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves?” Are there other biblical warnings about following the wrong leaders? Sheep in the center of the herd are arguably safer; is it better to be a centrist in life and politics, or can it be a shirking of duty? Have we been called to be shepherds—neither wolves nor sheep? What was truly meant by calling Christ the “Lamb of God?” Creator teaches about not trusting what is on the surface, and the role of prayer and divine healing to stay safe. Join us!
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