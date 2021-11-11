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10 Tips To Help You Expose A FALSE Conspiracy Theory
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83 views • November 11, 2021
Conspiracy theories in 2020 are more prevalent than at any other point in history. You don't need to be on Facebook or YouTube for very long to see talk about a conspiracy related to Covid-19 and China, or a Black Lives Matter conspiracy. Some theories are totally fabricated, while others contain some pieces of truth. So is there any merit in listening to them? This video provides 10 tips to help you navigate this field of conspiracy theories, without getting tripped off and distracted from the REAL conspiracy facing the world today.
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