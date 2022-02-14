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CANS OF WHOOP-ASS OPENED ON THE JABBERS - Clif High 5 mins
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523 views • February 14, 2022
AS BODIES PILE NOSE HIGH THE WILLFULLY IGNORANT WILL BE RED PILLED AND WHAM-BAM, FAFANGULA, CANS OF WHOOP-ASS WILL OPEN EVERYWHERE SAYS CLIF. DON'T STAND CLOSE TO THE DR'S & NURSES & PHARMACISTS WHEN THIS HAPPENS !
APPRECIATION & SUPPORT BELONGS TO USAWatchdog.com and Greg Hunter for this HEADS-UP
APPRECIATION & SUPPORT BELONGS TO USAWatchdog.com and Greg Hunter for this HEADS-UP
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