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Exposing False Christians in Hilarious Rant
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51 views • August 11, 2021
This video features a hilarious rant by pastor Mark Gungor exposing false Christians, in response to a Christian contacting him with the question of "Can Christians get divorced?". Mark does a great job of dismantling a common lie within church circles that people can do whatever they like and a loving God will be fine with it. People who love the idea of Jesus but who aren't serious about the teachings of Jesus NEED to watch this!
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